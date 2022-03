BOSTON PRIDE (9-5-0) vs. METROPOLITAN RIVETERS (5-10-1) Time: 2:00 p.m. ET. Where: Prudential Center Practice Facility (Newark, N.J.) The Pride are trying to keep up with the top two teams, though they are one of two teams to have played just 14 games this season. They currently trailed the powerhouse Toronto Six by 16 points, sitting third in the PHF. Last weekend, they had a pair of tough games with the surging Buffalo Beauts. After pulling out a 4-3 win on Saturday, Amanda Boulier’s second of the season proved to be the deciding factor, as Katie Burt’s 37-save shutout helped Boston to a 1-0 victory.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO