The top ranked Longhorns came into their weekend series against Alabama with a 5-0 record, having outscored their opponents 53-7. Their offense was potent against Rice and Texas A&M CC while their pitching staff had only allowed three earned runs in the first five games. While Texas didn't put up a ton of runs in the series sweep over Alabama, they were able to ride dominant performances from their pitching staff all weekend long.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO