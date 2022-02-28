ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Masks optional for state employees beginning March 1

By Web Staff
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vYEcx_0eRcxNGK00

Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon masking will be optional for state employees beginning Tuesday, March 1.

This guidance comes with exceptions for settings like nursing homes and veterans' homes.



As mask guidance changes for various companies and businesses to mask optional the governor shares a sentiment of mutual respect.


"So I ask everybody, as you get new guidance, support one another. Negative social pressure can be really hard, and it might push people to take off a mask when they need to be wearing one. And if you're somebody that's been fired up about your freedom not to wear a mask, it's certainly someone's freedom to wear a mask."


As of Monday, Kentucky reported 671 new cases of COVID-19. The state positivity rate now sits at 8.56%.

Monday's death total is 34.

Currently, 962 people are hospitalized, 203 in ICUs and 112 on ventilators.

For a full daily COVID-19 briefing click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
International Business Times

Amazon Makes Masks Options For Employees After CDC Loosens Recommendations

Starting Tuesday, Amazon warehouse employees will no longer have to wear masks, whether or not they are vaccinated. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced loosening mask recommendations, which has meant 70% of Americans would no longer be required to wear masks. The resurgence of the COVID-19...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy