Masks optional for state employees beginning March 1
Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon masking will be optional for state employees beginning Tuesday, March 1.
This guidance comes with exceptions for settings like nursing homes and veterans' homes.
As mask guidance changes for various companies and businesses to mask optional the governor shares a sentiment of mutual respect.
"So I ask everybody, as you get new guidance, support one another. Negative social pressure can be really hard, and it might push people to take off a mask when they need to be wearing one. And if you're somebody that's been fired up about your freedom not to wear a mask, it's certainly someone's freedom to wear a mask."
As of Monday, Kentucky reported 671 new cases of COVID-19. The state positivity rate now sits at 8.56%.
Monday's death total is 34.
Currently, 962 people are hospitalized, 203 in ICUs and 112 on ventilators.
