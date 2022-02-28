ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Gear up at this Reebok sale and save up to 60% on apparel and accessories for all your fitness needs

By Susan Yoo-Lee
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IEVQV_0eRcxIqh00
Gear up at this Reebok sale and save up to 60% on apparel, accessories and more. Reviewed/Reebok

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the weather getting warmer, there is no better time of the year to take advantage of the sun with some outdoor activities. Whether you plan on enjoying leisurely walks around your neighborhood or training for a marathon, you’ll need the appropriate apparel and gear to keep you comfortable and moving throughout your day. To get you started, Reebok is having an enormous sale on select men's and women's clothing and accessories to get you amped for spring activities.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

For a limited time, Reebok is offering 60% off select apparel and accessories with coupon code GEARUP —this includes many already marked down items. Additionally, if you need to stock up on more face masks, three three-packs of face masks are being offered for $30 with coupon code COVERUP , a $30 savings. On top of that, score free shipping on orders of $75 or more or free shipping on all orders for UNLOCKED members .

Travel deals: Discover the best early 2022 travel deals on hotels, flights, cruises and more

Target news: Target plans to open more than 250 Ulta Beauty shops in its stores this year

Need a bag that can carry all of your fitness gear? Take a look at the Reebok Tech Style Convertible grip bag , marked down from $70 to $21.99 with coupon code GEARUP , a $48.01 savings. Made from 100% recycled polyester weave, the bag is both durable and functional. The adjustable shoulder straps and carry handles allow this bag to go from a regular gym bag to an everyday backpack. If you are looking for a versatile bag that has many uses, this is it.

If you’re thinking about hitting the gym immediately, take a look at the Reebok women’s classics natural dye leggings , marked down from $55 to $15.99 with coupon code GEARUP , a $39.01 savings. Made of a stretch jersey material from organic cotton, these leggings are meant to keep you comfortable anywhere and everywhere you go. As an added bonus, the leggings utilize natural dyes from earth pigments and minerals—making these au natural.

Get ready to go to the gym or participate in some outdoor activities this spring with some of the top Reebok gear that will keep you looking stylish and fit—and at crazy discounted prices. We’ve rounded up the best apparel and accessories deals at the Reebok sale below.

Shop the best apparel and accessories deals at the Reebok sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r72xY_0eRcxIqh00
Save up to 60% on men's and women's apparel right now with this Reebok sale. Reviewed/Reebok

Women's Reebok deals

Men's Reebok deals

Shop the Reebok sale .

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Gear up at this Reebok sale and save up to 60% on apparel and accessories for all your fitness needs

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Snag Coach Accessories From Nordstrom's Latest Surprise Sale — Get Up To 50% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever we’re feeling down on ourselves, it’s natural to want to treat ourselves with a present — something to remind us we deserve to be treated like royalty. Whether it’s a candle you’ve had your eye on that’s finally on sale or in this case, designer accessories nearly half off. Nordstrom always comes through with those surprise, amazing sales that always knock our socks off. First, there were candles, then cashmere at 50 percent...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia and North Face Jackets at This Backcountry Sale

February's freezing temperatures may make you want to cozy up indoors with all the candles and chunky blankets, but it also presents a great opportunity to head out for new outdoor adventures. Being outfitted with the right gear to keep you warm is a must and if you're planning on hitting the slopes, packing up for hikes, or just suiting up to go out for dinner, right now you can save up to 50% on top outerwear from The North Face and Patagonia at Backcountry's Season Send-Off sale.
New York Post

Save up to 23% on Bose portable speakers, on sale at Amazon now

Listen up if you want a great deal on speakers for the upcoming spring season. You heard us right — for a limited time, Amazon is selling Bose portable speakers for up to 23% off the original cost, saving you some cash when hosting the first outdoor bash of the spring or spring cleaning to some high-energy music.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#Fitness#Coupon Code#Flipboard#Hotels#Reviewed Reebok#Gearup#Unlocked#Target#Ulta
AFAR

Save up to 40 Percent During Patagonia’s Winter Sale

The Patagonia Down Sweater Jacket is 30 percent off right now in a variety of sizes and colors. Now through March 8, you can save big on jackets, snow gear, and more for men, women, and children. When it comes to durable, outdoor-ready duffle bags, Patagonia is one of AFAR’s...
SheKnows

These Cute Crocs Dupes Will Set Your Kids Up for Spring — & They’re On Sale

Click here to read the full article. Parents, can we just take a moment to appreciate kids’ shoes that check all the boxes? You know, the requirements that make the perfect kids’ footwear: something that’s easy to put on and take off, a breeze to clean, comfy, cute, and that our children will put on with minimal nagging. There aren’t many shoes that can make such a lofty claim, but these Crocs dupes from Zappos are pretty darn close to perfection – and they’re on sale right now. The Skechers Kids’ Foamies line is perfect for spring (and actually, right on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Refresh Your Beauty Stash & Save on Coveted Skincare, Haircare, & Tools at Dermstore’s Up to 20% off Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s time to deck your shelves with the ultimate beauty refresh. Make this spring all about cleaning out the old for the must-haves brands. And if you’ve had your eyes on a couple already, then just wait until you hear this news. Dermstore is offering up to 20% off on select skincare, haircare, makeup, and tool and devices with the code REFRESH. You have until midnight March 10th to snag a couple of cult-favorites...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Offset Styles Cardi B in ’90s-Inspired Outfit & Cherry Red Split-Toe Boots on Instagram

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The chart...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

404K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy