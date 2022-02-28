Student detained following threat at Big Sky High School

A Big Sky High School student has been detained following what law enforcement says was a “critical incident” at the school.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the student was detained at Big Sky High School by the on-site School Resource Officer on Friday.

Arnold says the SRO had “received information regarding a credible threat of school violence made on social media."

Arnold says that the student “reported having homicidal ideations and access to weapons to carry out his ideations of violence towards a school.”

The student was quickly detained with Arnold noting that “the swift actions by law enforcement and school administration ensured the safety of the students, teachers, and staff.”

The student — who is said to be over 18 years old — is being charged with felony intimidation.

There is no risk to the public at this time nor is there any information that indicates anyone else was involved in the threat, according to Arnold.

"Missoula County Public Schools will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues," a letter sent to Big Sky High school parents and students states.

The following letter was sent out to parents and students on Monday afternoon:

Dear Big Sky High School families:



On Friday, February 25, a School Resource Officer alerted the administrative team at Big Sky High School to the existence of some concerning information around potential school violence which identified a student at Big Sky High School as the source of the concern.



The school team and our partners in law enforcement acted immediately to coordinate a response and confirm there was no immediate threat to Big Sky or other schools. The student was taken into police custody without incident, and Missoula County Public Schools will continue to work with law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues.



According to the City of Missoula Police Department, the student is being charged with felony intimidation.



“The swift actions by law enforcement and school administration ensured the safety of the students, teachers, and staff,” Missoula police said in a statement released this afternoon. “At this time there is no risk to the public or any information indicating anyone else was involved.”



MCPS wishes to thank local officers and law enforcement agencies for their diligence and prompt action in coordinating with our school administrative team. We appreciate their efforts in ensuring the continued safety of our school community.



We also want to take this opportunity to remind students, families and staff that MCPS treats all reports of any potential threats of school violence with the utmost seriousness, and that regardless of the level of a threat, we will proceed with an abundance of caution to prioritize school safety as we investigate a report. We encourage our school communities to report any threats or activities that may be unsafe to a trusted adult at any of our schools.



Thank you,



Missoula County Public Schools



