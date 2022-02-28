Man on the run after robbing Bonita Springs bank

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs Monday afternoon.

Lee County deputies responded to the Wells Fargo located at 26791 Tamiami Trail around 3:45 p.m.

SWFL Crime Stoppers said they are looking for the man seen in the photos below. He passed a note to the teller and made statements that he had a weapon but never showed one.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands, and he was last seen leaving the bank and possibly getting into an unknown red SUV and taking off, investigators said.

The man was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt, glasses and a camouflage backpack.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online.