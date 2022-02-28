UCF baseball, softball open beer sales for all adult fans

If you attended a game during UCF baseball’s opening series vs. Siena the weekend of Feb. 18-20, you might have noticed a new item on the menu: Beer.

UCF Athletics previously allowed only the sale of beer to those in premium club seats, but for this baseball season, along with softball, beer is now available for purchase for all fans over the legal age of 21.

“Like many colleges and professional teams across the country, UCF is working to enhance the fan experience and expand concession offerings for our guests and fans,” UCF senior associate athletics director for strategic communications John Heisler said in a statement to the Sentinel.

Heisler explained the sale of beer for all fans at some UCF sporting events provides additional revenue for UCF Athletics but did not disclose how much extra revenue has been generated so far or what UCF is expecting to make.

Alcohol will not be served starting in the top of the 7th inning at baseball games, according to signage posted inside the ballpark. Additionally, only 2 drinks per customer will be available for purchase.

UCF made it clear the school is not specifically promoting beer sales at these sporting events. The change in policy came with little to no fanfare on social media.

The school began experimenting with beer sales for all adult attendees at men’s basketball and women’s basketball games. The first game for the UCF men’s team came Jan. 29 vs. Houston while Feb. 5 vs. Memphis was the first for the women’s program.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the game-day experience for fans, and we will evaluate whether to continue this in the future,” Heisler said.

The evaluation for future beer sales could potentially include UCF football games, but football has yet to be specifically discussed, according to Heisler.

UCF said it’s starting with the four sports — men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and softball — and the school will go from there.

“We would expect to evaluate the sales and feedback from all those sports — and that would inform plans for 2022-23 in terms of how broad the program would be as far as sports,” Heisler said.

As of the 2021 season, the majority of AAC member schools sell beer to all adult fans at football games. While beer sales aren’t available to all fans at UCF football games, approximately 8,500 seats in premium seats already have access to adult beverages.

The athletics department says it includes responsible drinking messaging over the public-address system and on video boards where possible during games.

Any mention of beer comes within general listings or announcements of other food and beverage concession offerings, according to UCF.

