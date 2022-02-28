FBI Warns Of Scams Involving Cryptocurrencies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The FBI has a new warning for businesses, that scammers are impersonating top-level executives using video conferencing apps to trick employees into transferring huge amounts of money. The FBI didn’t name the specific platform for this scam, but did say there’s been a sharp increase...
Cellphones are an essential part of our day-to-day lives. Now, the FBI is warning the public about a scam that could compromise your phone. The federal law enforcement agency says crooks are using so-called “SIM swapping” to rob people of millions of dollars by stealing money from fiat and virtual currency accounts.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Quick response, or QR, codes scannable by smart phone have become highly popular during the public health crisis where businesses sought no-touch solutions, but now the Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning about malicious attacks using the seemingly innocent modern convenience. QR codes appear at restaurants,...
Takoma Park Police are warning residents of a scam involving fake text messages that claim to offer payment for placing advertisements on personal vehicles. “If you receive a text like this photo, it’s a scam that aims to steal your information and identity and is making its rounds around the country. Don’t fall for it!”, reads an emailed community advisory.
Kroger is the nation's second most popular grocery store by market share, according to Statista. Although Walmart emerged as the "far and away leader" in 2017, boasting over 25% of the nation's grocery market share, Kroger offers what some consider to be an irresistibly old-school vibe – which is likely a natural extension of the fact that Kroger has been around in some form or another in the "selling groceries" business since before the turn of the 20th century. Right now, however, Kroger is dealing with a very modern legal issue.
The FBI is warning the public about a sudden spike of phone scam cases this February. Smartphone users are advised to practice extra caution against SIM swapping schemes. For reference, the phone scam and SIM-swapping complaints recorded between January 2018 to December 2020 only amounted to 320 reports. Victims in these cases lost approximately $12 million in total.
Langlade County dispatchers have recently taken multiple calls from individuals who said the Langlade County Sheriff's Office contacted them to inform them of warrants for their arrest. It is not a standard practice at the Langlade County Sheriff's Office to call individuals and inform them of arrest warrants, said officials...
WPMI (Mobile, AL) — Billions of dollars are stolen by scammers every year – and our older neighbors and family members are getting hit the hardest!. The red flags you need to look out for BEFORE your loved one gets scammed!. On the next Reality Check – Wednesday...
InvestigateTV - When Samuel Woody downloaded an app on his phone for business, he never thought he’d be a victim of a scam. “All I was trying to do was just do a good thing by helping my church,” said Samuel Woody. Just one day after downloading the...
QUITMAN, Texas — The Quitman Police Department is warning residents of a scam in which a caller attempts to take people's credit card and other personal information. Police said on Facebook that a resident told them they received a phone call from the agency's phone number 903-763-4410 saying that the caller asked for a credit card number and other personal information.
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan is warning people about potential donation scams to Ukraine. “Unfortunately, bad actors often try to take advantage of people’s good will,” says Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “You want to make sure your donation is used as intended, […]
A rheumatologist from Fort Lee was convicted of billing Medicare and other health insurance programs for nearly a decade for services that patients never got and expensive medication that her Clifton practice never bought, federal authorities said.Alice Chu, 64, went to trial in U.S. District Court…
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department says they have been made aware of a scam involving the department’s non-emergency dispatch number. In a social media post, the department said their non-emergency dispatch number, (937)-333-2677, was being spoofed to use in scam activity. The message went on to say...
The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Wagoner Wednesday morning. According to the FBI, Wagoner police shot and injured a suspect that was carrying a battle ax at a Wagoner home early Wednesday morning. Officers were originally called to the home for a domestic call and it...
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks is warning people about a phone scam using his department’s name to try to steal money from unsuspecting people. The sheriff says someone is calling people claiming to be with the sheriff’s department saying an arrest warrant will be issued for missing a court appearance or jury duty unless they pay a contempt of court fee. Don’t fall for it.
A day after resigning her House seat, Robin Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to honest services wire fraud in connection with an illicit campaign vendor set up with knowledge of a former House speaker and run by his ex-chief of staff. Smith, a Hixson Republican and former chairman of the state party, entered the plea before […]
The post Smith pleads guilty to wire fraud connected to shadowy campaign vendor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
