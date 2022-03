As CMS' COVID-19 vaccination mandate is in effect nationwide, the agency is allowing flexibility in terms of when healthcare workers are considered fully vaccinated. The CMS rule, which the Supreme Court upheld Jan. 13, requires healthcare facilities to establish a policy ensuring that eligible workers are fully vaccinated, with exemptions allowed based on religious beliefs or recognized medical conditions. Some states have different deadlines for the rule than others based on the Supreme Court decision and a federal court decision that dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

