Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces official run for re-election

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially announced her bid for re-election Monday via Twitter.

Whitmer tweeted from her verified personal account, “I’m Gretchen Whitmer — a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor. I'm running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me. There's so much at stake in this race, but I'm ready to fight back.”

Whitmer, who was sworn in as governor of the state in 2019, is the state’s 49th governor and succeeded Rick Snyder.

She will face more than a dozen Republicans in the race, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

