ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces official run for re-election

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1Vic_0eRcuK9Q00

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer officially announced her bid for re-election Monday via Twitter.

Whitmer tweeted from her verified personal account, “I’m Gretchen Whitmer — a proud mom, lifelong Michigander, and hardworking governor. I'm running for re-election in a swing state where special interests are pouring millions to unseat me. There's so much at stake in this race, but I'm ready to fight back.”

Whitmer, who was sworn in as governor of the state in 2019, is the state’s 49th governor and succeeded Rick Snyder.

She will face more than a dozen Republicans in the race, including former Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Comments / 410

Pat Walters
4d ago

I think you killed enough people in Nursing homes that you need to get the heck out of this country because they will be coming after you Miss Crisco

Reply(27)
180
Lesko Brandin
4d ago

We must vote out the shiny dictator! She ruined so many businesses, jobs, and lives with her draconian lockdowns. She murdered 15,000 people in nursing homes. Please DO NOT VOTE FOR HER!!!

Reply(24)
128
Azathoth complete
4d ago

The same governor that found more importance with saving money on tampons than fixing public roads and water purity, she sure has her priorities in order

Reply(6)
67
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Rick Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Governor Of Michigan#Detroit Police#Michigander#Gretchenwhitmer#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy