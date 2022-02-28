2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Stingray offer bounteous options

GM has been thinking about the C8 Corvette Z06 for a long time now. In fact, the story of the new LT6 engine began back in 2014, with the first prototype engine builds happening in 2015 and the first production-intent engines being completed in 2018. Yeah, when you start with a blank sheet of paper it takes tens of thousands of man-hours to go from nothing to the most technologically-advanced engine ever under the hood of a Corvette, or any Chevrolet for that matter. The new LT6 engine also turned out to be the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in a production car, ever! Fun fact: The 5.5-liter LT6 is 1 kg heavier than the LT2 but manages to make 175 more hp. For that matter it's 14 kg lighter than the C7 Z06's LT4 and still manages to make 20 more hp. Pretty amazing when you consider the dry-sump oil system, including the tank, is integrated into the LT6, where a lot of it is separate on engines like the LT4 (and LS7 for that matter). Also, GM doesn't consider this a sixth generation small-block—it's a whole new beast and is referred to as a small-block Gemini. Scroll through to read more about GM's LT6 engine details!

CARS ・ 15 DAYS AGO