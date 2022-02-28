ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Stingray offer bounteous options

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone with access to GM's Work Book system to order new vehicles decided to put together some sample orders for the new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and 2023 Corvette Stingray. Since the automaker won't accept orders for the coming coupes until March 24, this person decided the best thing to do...

GeekyGadgets

Chevrolet ZZ632/1000 Crate Engine Now Available

Late last year, Chevrolet announced a new crate engine at SEMA that people looking for a big block high horsepower engine drooled over immediately. The engine is the ZZ632/1000, and as its name implies, it displaces 632 cubic inches and makes 1000 horsepower. The massive engine is available to purchase at an MSRP of right at $38,000.
CARS
Motorious

1978 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Sports Small-Block V8 And Style To Match

This incredible SUV is the perfect vehicle for any vintage automotive enthusiast looking for a ton of performance and power to match. The Chevy K5 was one of the first truck and SUV platforms to combine the benefits of a small pickup with the power provided by a beefy V8 engine with tons of horsepower to offer. These trucks are thought of as the greatest inventions of their time. They offer many tremendous benefits that modern utility vehicles cannot bring to the table due to the increasing size of cars for the last few decades. As a result, popularity for these vehicles is on the rise, and with that comes an increased value making right now the perfect time to purchase a good condition classic Chevy truck of your own. If that sounds like a good idea to you, then this 1978 Chevy K5 Blazer is the perfect example of precisely what you might be looking for.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Chevy Cameo Pickup Is A Collector’s Show Truck

Carlisle Auctions is offering this vintage truck. In 1918, two important things happened - Chevrolet became a part of General Motors, and the first Chevy pickup trucks arrived on the scene. They first made their appearance based on a passenger car frame on steroids, and very quickly evolved. The first truck with cab came in 1927, with the extremely popular 3100 coming in 1946, and the Chevy 3600 and Chevy 3800 pickups joining and the 3000 series ending in 1959. When the series ended, people were in love with the Chevy 3000s, and this wonderful example of the 1957 Chevy Cameo truck could be your memento of the era.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Corvette#Chevy Corvette#Gm#Vehicles#Work Book#Corvette Action Center#Z06#Sky Cool Gray
Motorious

1967 Chevy Yenko Camaro Is One Of Just 54 Ever Made

This car was built by one of the nation’s most respected performance builders with only 54 of the cars ever made. The original Chevrolet Camaro was the perfect competitor to the world's first pony car, the Ford Mustang. With many substantial powertrain options, including some of the nation's most iconic V8 power plants, the Camaro was precisely what it was built to be. When asked what a Camaro was, an executive at GM simply stated that it was "a small vicious animal that eats Mustangs," and they weren't lying. This particular Camaro is the perfect embodiment of that original Chevy spirit as it utilizes one of the best performing V8 engines available in the GM lineup. However, the craziest thing about this Camaro is that it is a Yenko car, making it one of the fastest pony cars of its time.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is Over 400-HP Of Outright Awesome

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has just made its first-ever public debut at this year's Chicago Auto Show. Until now, we've only seen footage and photos provided by the automaker; it looks absolutely incredible in the flesh. Obviously, we'll reserve final judgment until we can experience this off-road bad boy behind the wheel, but the crew over at Ford Performance promises we won't be disappointed.
CARS
Motor1.com

Automecca Sportsvan Is Retro Bus With VW Beetle Soul For Sale

Back in the early 1970s, Curtis Brubaker had the awesome idea to revive the spirit of the original Volkswagen Beetle and Microbus with a new vehicle based on the same bones. Unfortunately, the designer couldn’t reach an official deal with the German automaker and decided to continue the project on his own. Instead of receiving unused platforms directly from the factory, Brubaker had to work with used Beetles and convert them into new vintage-looking buses, selling the excess components from the original car.
CARS
Motorious

1971 Oldsmobile 442 Is 1 of 110 W-30 Convertibles

Oldsmobile produced only 110 of its 442 W-30 convertibles for the 1971 model year, and this is just one of 10 convertibles optioned with factory air. This beautiful example has been owned by an Oldsmobile enthusiast for the past 32 years. Raleigh Classic is excited to offer the opportunity to owe a stunning, rare, and numbers-matching 1971 Oldsmobile 442 W-30 convertible.
CARS
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Autoweek.com

1967 Ford Mustang Hardtop Is Junkyard Treasure

If you write about junkyard vehicles for any length of time, as I certainly have, you'll hear from plenty of aggrieved car experts who know certain things to be unassailable facts. At the top of their list is this: All 1964-1973 Ford Mustangs are now worth big money, regardless of...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Florida Man In C8 Corvette Rear-Ends GMC Acadia

A C8 Corvette Stingray bit the dust this week after its driver rear-ended a camouflaged GMC Acadia with tinted taillights at a considerable rate of speed. We don’t have any official information on this fender bender crash from local police, so we’ll have to rely on the GMC Acadia owner’s account of the events. According to a post they shared on Facebook, they were travelling in one of the express lanes on Florida State Route 112 in Miami when they were rear-ended by an aggressive driver in a C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe.
FLORIDA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor First Look: Midsize Truck, Full-Size Aggro

Ever since the current-generation Ford Ranger landed on these shores—finally—a few years back, we've been looking abroad with some envy at the Ranger Raptor offered globally with swollen fenders, big ground clearance, and a twin-turbocharged diesel engine with a stinking 369 lb-ft of torque. Anyone holding out hope for that particular Ranger Raptor, we're sorry—it's not coming, and it never will. But there's great news for you: The next one is. The 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor isn't only better than that old truck, but it's also coming to America. And wait until you get a load of its specs.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy Corvette Received A No-Expense-Spared Restoration

Built as America’s answer to the sleek European roadsters of the 1960s, this car does far more than just beat the competition. The second-generation Corvette was possibly the most remarkable creation to ever hit the American sales floor in the 1960s because of its sleek design, high horsepower V8s, and tight handling for the time. Under the hood of these cars, you could find a vast array of engine options ranging from the 396 ci V8 to the iconic 427 ci big-block V8. Regardless of what powerhouse was pushing the car to the limit, there was no low-performance model of the Corvette, which is precisely how we like it here in the United States. These cars were built to compete with smaller European sports cars but quickly came into their own as Chevy engineers found that the European designers simply couldn't keep up with American V8 engines.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

See Inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Engine

Valves are actuated by mechanical finger followers that are light in weight and more stable at high speeds than hydraulic lash adjusters. The direct fuel injectors are mounted on the exhaust side of the head to keep the intake tract as unobstructed as possible. For maximum rigidity, the block features...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy Corvette Z06 C8 LT6 Engine Specs: Deep Dive Into GM’s New Flat-Plane Crank Wonder!

GM has been thinking about the C8 Corvette Z06 for a long time now. In fact, the story of the new LT6 engine began back in 2014, with the first prototype engine builds happening in 2015 and the first production-intent engines being completed in 2018. Yeah, when you start with a blank sheet of paper it takes tens of thousands of man-hours to go from nothing to the most technologically-advanced engine ever under the hood of a Corvette, or any Chevrolet for that matter. The new LT6 engine also turned out to be the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 in a production car, ever! Fun fact: The 5.5-liter LT6 is 1 kg heavier than the LT2 but manages to make 175 more hp. For that matter it's 14 kg lighter than the C7 Z06's LT4 and still manages to make 20 more hp. Pretty amazing when you consider the dry-sump oil system, including the tank, is integrated into the LT6, where a lot of it is separate on engines like the LT4 (and LS7 for that matter). Also, GM doesn't consider this a sixth generation small-block—it's a whole new beast and is referred to as a small-block Gemini. Scroll through to read more about GM's LT6 engine details!
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Ford reveals the all-new Ranger Raptor in Europe

Yesterday Ford revealed the next-generation Ranger Raptor in Europe, and it’s significantly improved compared to the previous generation. The truck has a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 making 288 PS and 491 Nm of torque. For truck fans in the US, that works out to 392 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque.
CARS

