LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. After making strides last year by standing in solidarity with Howard University students to advocate for better on-campus conditions, then rallying last month on a bus tour through Texas to build voting power ahead of the state’s primary election, Black Voters Matter will set off next to honor the 57th anniversary of the historic Selma-to-Montgomery marches by reenacting the journey on a weeklong march.

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO