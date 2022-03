The Florida Senate is talking about a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. It’s similar to the one already being discussed by the Supreme Court. Democrats are pushing for 12-amendments to change this bill. State Senate democrats are offering all those amendments because they know they don’t have the votes to stop the bill from passing. Their only hope is to lessen the impact on women who support abortion rights.

