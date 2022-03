The offseason in Seattle should be re-named to “Russell Wilson trade drama” season these days and your friends at Seahawks Wire are here to cover all of it. The latest edition of “Wilson Watch” comes fresh out of Indianapolis, where the NFL Scouting Combine has been underway. According to NFL Network’s insider, Ian Rapoport, the newly dubbed Washington Commanders made a strong offer to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson. The exact details of the offer are not known yet, but Rapoport said it involved multiple first round picks.

