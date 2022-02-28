ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Convicted Daytona Beach serial killer’s fate in jurors’ hands

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iYTL_0eRct2No00

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of a man convicted of killing three women between 2005 and 2006 is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

A jury convicted Robert Hayes last week on three counts of premeditated murder for the killings of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton.

Now that jury must decide if it will sentence Hayes to death or life in prison.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday, family and friend of those murdered by Hayes shared their memories and stories of each of his victims.

The state plans to argue that Hayes committed the murders of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton in a cold, calculating and premeditated manner- factors under state law that would result in the death penalty.

Hayes’ defense team says it will show that Hayes’ life is worth sparing and plans to present evidence that Hayes was abused physically and sexually as a child, bullied due to his weight and has a brain issue that affects his ability to make rational decisions.

During Monday’s proceeding, Laquetta Gunther’s eldest daughter spoke about the impact her mother’s death had on her and her siblings.

“I’ve struggled these past 16 years with closure. Closure in many ways. The what ifs and what could have been either keeps me up at night or haunts my dreams,” said Guvette Luster, Laquetta Gunther’s oldest daughter. “My mom mattered.”

The penalty phase of the trial is expected to last until at least Tuesday.

All 12 jurors must unanimously agree if Hayes is to be sentenced to death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Titusville

TITUSVILLE , Fla. — Titusville police detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Hopkins Avenue and Roosevelt Street. According to the preliminary investigation, the victim, an adult male, and another man were walking...
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Video shows violent road rage incident where suspect stomps on victim’s head

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A severe case of road rage left a man bloody and unconscious on the side of the road, and video captured part of it. In the police report, officers in Camden County, Georgia, said they were dispatched to a crash, and while on the way dispatch told them that a man involved in the crash said, “His wife has a hurt neck, I’m about to go beat his (expletive)” before hanging up.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy