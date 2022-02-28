Convicted Daytona Beach serial killer’s fate in jurors’ hands

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The fate of a man convicted of killing three women between 2005 and 2006 is now in the hands of 12 jurors.

A jury convicted Robert Hayes last week on three counts of premeditated murder for the killings of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton.

Now that jury must decide if it will sentence Hayes to death or life in prison.

On Monday, family and friend of those murdered by Hayes shared their memories and stories of each of his victims.

The state plans to argue that Hayes committed the murders of Laquetta Gunther, Julie Green and Iwana Patton in a cold, calculating and premeditated manner- factors under state law that would result in the death penalty.

Hayes’ defense team says it will show that Hayes’ life is worth sparing and plans to present evidence that Hayes was abused physically and sexually as a child, bullied due to his weight and has a brain issue that affects his ability to make rational decisions.

During Monday’s proceeding, Laquetta Gunther’s eldest daughter spoke about the impact her mother’s death had on her and her siblings.

“I’ve struggled these past 16 years with closure. Closure in many ways. The what ifs and what could have been either keeps me up at night or haunts my dreams,” said Guvette Luster, Laquetta Gunther’s oldest daughter. “My mom mattered.”

The penalty phase of the trial is expected to last until at least Tuesday.

All 12 jurors must unanimously agree if Hayes is to be sentenced to death.

