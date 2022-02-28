ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelé has left hospital after infection

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Pelé has been released from hospital after a urinary tract infection was treated. The 81-year-old Pelé was admitted...

Primetimer

90 Day Fiancé has become a "vehicle for real-life grief" amid the war in Ukraine

The hit TLC reality show and its many spinoffs may be trashy, but it's also the most prominent American show to regularly feature Ukrainians. "Despite its obvious contrivances, xenophobic tropes and unrepentant trashiness, the TLC programming pillar has inadvertently become a rather moving medium through which some Americans with no other connection to Eastern Europe have become emotionally invested in the war in Ukraine," says Inkoo Kang, noting that fans have expressed concern for 90 Day Fiancé stars on Reddit, Facebook and Instagram. "Because so few U.S. programs involve other countries, 90 Day Fiancé may well offer the most consistent Ukrainian presence on mainstream television," Kang adds. "That’s not necessarily a positive, as the franchise tends to play up cultural or ethnic stereotypes much more than it challenges them: Latin American women are portrayed as fiery, Caribbean men as unfaithful and Middle Eastern men as sexually dysfunctional or reactionary. The majority of the Ukrainian women featured on the franchise — among them Alla Ryan (nee Fedoruk) from Season 4 and the mysterious 'Maria' and 'Lana' from Before the 90 Days’s third and fourth seasons, respectively — have been depicted as brutally blunt and unsentimentally practical, if not, as with the latter two, outright scammers. Only Yara Zaya, of the original show’s eighth season, has bucked the trend, coming off as a worldly if spoiled young woman who met her now-husband, Jovi Dufren, on an app for travelers. None of the Ukrainians on 90 Day Fiancé would be considered fan favorites, even for a franchise like this one, where the viewership often rallies around the foreign fraudsters instead of their dopey or entitled American marks...But it probably matters more that the Ukrainians on the show were people we were introduced to in relatively lighthearted contexts."
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
The Independent

Indian woman has to surgically remove toothbrush stuck in mouth after slipping while brushing

An Indian woman had to go through surgery after a plastic toothbrush was stuck inside her cheek when she slipped and fell while brushing her teeth.Ekamai Revathi, 34, who lives in Kanchipuram in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, slipped in her bathroom on 4 March with the brush in her mouth, reported media outlet News18. She fell sideways, which led to the plastic brush piercing through her cheek.The brush was stuck in a manner that Ms Revathi could not open or close her mouth or scream for help.While half of the toothbrush had pierced through Ms Revathi’s cheek, parts...
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
Vice

A Huge Cocaine Lab Was Found Inside a World Heritage Site in Bolivia

A cocaine laboratory capable of producing two tons of the drug a week was discovered by police inside one of the largest protected wildlife areas in the world. “This is one of the biggest cocaine-refining structures ever dismantled in the region,” said Brazil’s Federal Police in a statement about the lab, which was found February 28 on the Bolivian side of the park, which straddles the Brazilian and Bolivian border.
The Independent

Russian embassy condemns ‘senseless and barbaric’ attack after lorry crashes into gate in Dublin

Russian embassy staff in Ireland have condemned what they called a “senseless and barbaric attack” after a large lorry was driven into the gates of their diplomatic building in Dublin.In a statement on the “violation of its territory”, the embassy described the incident as a “criminal act of insanity” and said it was cause for “extreme concern”.Irish police arrested a man on Monday following the crash at the embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin.The embassy accused Irish police of standing "idle" as the incident took place, and claimed Ireland had breached the Vienna Convention by not protecting the...
AOL Corp

Ukrainian woman struggles to get Russian parents to believe that civilians are under attack

Lisa, a Ukrainian woman who escaped Kyiv and is currently in western Ukraine and who also asked that her last name not be used for safety purposes, appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight, where she spoke about the effectiveness of the disinformation campaign that the Russian government is currently running on its citizens. Lisa said that her parents live in Russia, and believe the propaganda they are fed on a daily basis. Even her own evidence wasn’t enough to convince them that the Russian military is doing anything wrong.
US News and World Report

Japan Set to Extend COVID Curbs as Hospitals Battle Infections

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan prepared on Wednesday to extend infection controls in some regions amid high numbers of hospital patients hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The central government has received requests from five prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, to extend measures set to expire on Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
BBC

Missing Sarm Heslop: Parents head to Caribbean for answers

The parents of a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands a year ago have flown out to seek answers. Ryan Bane reported Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, missing from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. The boat has never been searched...
