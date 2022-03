Click here to read the full article. In the months since its September debut, Netflix’s “Squid Game” has captured the imaginations and conversations of individuals worldwide and that same fervor is now spilling over into awards season. On February 27, the survival thriller from South Korea had a historic night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, as Lee Jung-jae became the first male actor from Asia and Korea to receive an individual SAG Award nomination and Jung Ho-yeon became the second actress of Asian as well as Korean descent to do the same. The series itself centers around Seong Gi-hun (Lee), an...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 MINUTES AGO