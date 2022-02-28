ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Dodd Reveals Text Message Exchange With Emily Simpson Claiming Heather Dubrow Mistreats Producers

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZShBH_0eRcsFx300

Kelly Dodd is at it again. We all know that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has it out for Heather Dubrow . They have had issues for years . But their feud significantly escalated since Kelly was ousted from the show last season . Enter Heather’s great return for season 16. It clearly did not sit well with Kelly, who even started the rumor that Heather had something to do with her firing . Heather denied it and stated, “I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided. Having said that, when I left the show, I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in.”

Kelly has remained undeterred, claiming that she got COVID-19 from Heather’s teenage son. Heather’s attorneys sent Kelly a letter, prompting Kelly to apologize . But she still didn’t stop harassing Heather. She even posted a video of her heckling Heather and husband Terry Dubrow while they dined at the same restaurant. Needless to say, Kelly has been relentless and it’s beyond “sad” and “pathetic,” like Heather said .

But Kelly hasn’t taken the hint and continues on. As reported by Reality Blurb , Kelly sat down for an interview with Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM show . She revealed that current cast member Emily Simpson had text her about Heather . Kelly said, “[Emily] was like, ‘I can’t believe…Heather Dubrow talks about the producers like this.’ [Heather] told them to shut down the cameras. I have it on text messages…And why isn’t Emily going after Heather? Why isn’t Emily saying, ‘Hey, why are you treating the producers like this’?”

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Says Viewers Don’t Care About Heather Dubrow’s “Fugly Face” Or Her Kids’ Sexuality In Twitter Spat With A Heather Parody Account

Kelly thinks Heather is “directing” the show. She added that if Emily “just would have said exactly how she feels, it would have been [a] much better show.” Kelly isn’t the only former housewife who has been critical of Heather’s actions on her return season. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave recently accused Heather of “self-producing” while chatting about her on her podcast Two T’s In A Pod . Teddi added, “It’s hard for [me] as a viewer to watch her thinking it’s authentic…It’s like stop — just be yourself. Stop.”

As for the Dubrow’s upcoming spin-off where they help couples who are struggling in their relationships, Kelly has thoughts on that too. She sniffed, “First of all, she’s not a therapist. I mean, she’s so irritating. I don’t know, I can’t stand her.”­ Then Kelly took the time to plug her own alleged spin off, which is supposed to be a home remodel show. Said Kelly, “We have a production company wanting to do a show with us.” Sure, Kelly.

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Claims Tamra Judge Told Her That Heather Dubrow “100% Had Something To Do With” Her Firing From Real Housewives

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE THAT EMILY TEXTED KELLY ABOUT HEATHER? IS HEATHER DIRECTING THE SHOW? WHEN WILL KELLY STOP TALKING ABOUT RHOC? DO YOU THINK SHE REALLY HAS A SHOW IN THE WORKS?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

Comments / 15

Ellie NeSmith
3d ago

sorry but, I think Kelly is evil, manipulative, self-absorbed and vain! not sure why however, she's not all that! just saying...

Reply
10
Brandi Kane
3d ago

why is Kelly still trying to be relevant? Go have a seat, your time is up.

Reply
9
