Accidents

OTFD puts out vehicle and ceiling fires

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters in Ohio Township had a busy Monday morning. Ohio Township firefighter crews were dispatched to the parking lot of St. Vincent’s Convenient Care about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire. There were no injuries or exposures reported according to the Ohio Township Fire Department (OTFD).

A fire alarm went off at Newburgh Healthcare while the OTFD was cleaning up from the vehicle fire. Firefighter crews were advised that the fire was confirmed in the attic while the crews were en-route.

Battalion 60 upgraded the call to a structure fire and struck a second alarm. Crews quickly located the fire by pulling the ceiling to find the fire spreading through the insulation. The fire crews cooled any visible hot spots and contained the fire to the kitchen and attic space immediately above it.

No residents of Newburgh Healthcare were evacuated and no injuries were reported according to OTFD. Newburgh, McCutchanville, Chandler, and Scott Township fire departments as well as Warrick EMS and Warrick EMA assisted in putting out the fires.

