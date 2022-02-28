ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Sleep in a Sheep Wagon on a Ranch 30 Minutes from Fort Collins

By Kelsey Nistel
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for people who don't want to totally rough it, there...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Treehouse Airbnb Looks Amazing. Would You Stay Here?

There's an Airbnb that looks, unlike anything we've ever seen. It's a legit treehouse in Colorado, and it looks amazing. If your family is like mine, you're always trying to find new places to visit and things to do. Our go-to is Disney, every summer, sometimes more. Last week though, we stumbled across one of the most interesting and intriguing vacation possibilities and it's right here in Colorado. Are you ready for this? It's a treehouse. Yes, a legit treehouse.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fort Collins, CO
Lifestyle
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
New Country 99.1

The History of Anheuser-Busch in Fort Collins

On the westside of I-25 at the Mountain Vista exit lies Fort Collins biggest brewery, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Did you know that this wasn't the first Anheuser-Busch 'plant' in Fort Collins?. Taking a look at the history of the Fort Collins "Budweiser" brewery, I found a great old article from...
FORT COLLINS, CO
New Country 99.1

Camp Overnight in These Rustic Forest Treehouses in Colorado

Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

This Colorado Man Has Skied Every Month For The Past 42 Years

I just want this guy's energy...and he's 30 years older than me! Tom Szwedko is retired but actually started this crazy streak 42 years ago when he was living in Pennsylvania. Get this, Tom will have skied at least one day a month for 506 consecutive months at the end of December, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon. Math is hard for me, so that's why I had my calculator do the math for me. 506 months = 42 years!
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep#Wagon#Northern Colorado
New Country 99.1

Can Colorado Have Tornadoes?

While Colorado isn't associated with tornadoes in the same capacity as neighboring states like Kansas and Nebraska, we do have a history of them nonetheless. If you look at a topographical map of Colorado, it's easy to see where the state is essentially cut in half by the continental divide. The state is broken up into the Western Slope and the Front Range and because it is so flat, the Front Range is where the vast majority of the recorded tornadoes in Colorado have happened.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

Baby Fox Squirrels Rescued Following 20-Foot Fall in Fort Collins

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays a vital role in the region, helping to rescue and provide rehabilitation to many different kinds of animals on a daily basis. On February 28, the team assisted in the rescue of four adorable baby fox squirrels that had fallen approximately 20-feet from their nest in a tree to the ground. The nest was accidentally knocked down by tree trimmers working in the area of the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Shields Street in Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
New Country 99.1

Ridgebotics: The Ultimate Sport For The Mind.

2020 was a tough year for all of us. I recently spoke with Joe, Matt, and Daniel from Ridgebotics and we talked about how rough 2020 was for their team, the 2020 FIRST Robotics Competition, and what is coming up for them this year. Watch the video below and see...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

WhataFOOL: Texas Man Waits 4 Days In Sub-Zero Temperatures For CO’s New Whataburger To Open

The lengths that some people (okay, a lot of people) will go just to get their hands on a meal from a fast-food chain is truly unreal - but fascinating. On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m., the first and only Whataburger in Colorado officially opened its doors and immediately began serving a hungry, anxious crowd of Coloradans, hundreds of whom seemed more determined than ever to get their fill of Colorado's latest fast-food sensation.
TEXAS STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy