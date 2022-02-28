ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Family members receive closure, ten years after Sand Springs man’s disappearance, death

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 4 days ago
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Friends and family members of Jarral “J.R.” Osburn have received closure, after his body was found nearly a decade after he was initially reported missing.

Earlier this month, a hiker found human remains on a trail near Oak Cliff Drive. Tulsa County deputies confirmed the remains belonged to Osburn, who was last seen in Owasso in August 2012.

“We had given up, that we would pretty much never know where he was at,” said his mother, Jane Osburn.

Osburn’s body was found about a mile from where investigators found his car in 2012. The discovery gives the Osburn family a chance to finally grieve, after spending a decade wondering if he was coming home.

However, family members are still wondering what happened to Osburn. His mother is now planning funeral services.

If you have any information involving Osburn, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

