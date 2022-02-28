Atlantic City woman gets 15 years in killing of boyfriend in Absecon

An Atlantic City woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend in Absecon.

Police were called to the home in the 500 block of Clayton Way at about 8:25 p.m. Nov. 1, 2018.

Kenneth Fenwick Jr. was found inside with a stab wound over his heart. His girlfriend had blood on her. A large knife with a 7-inch blade was found in the vicinity.

Khaleeia Bass, now 37, originally denied involvement in the attack, saying it was someone else and that she was tending to his wound.

She “made contradictory statements regarding her involvement to neighbors,” the prosecutor in the case said during her detention hearing in 2018.

But in January, she pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter.

She must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence, or 12 years nine months before she is eligible for parole. She has already served more than three years.

