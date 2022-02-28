Proctors Collaborative drops COVID vaccine mandate

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Although people attending shows at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, Proctors in Schenectady, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs will continue to have to wear a facemask at shows, they will not have to provide proof of vaccination.

The Proctors Collaborative, which oversees each location, had said they were going to require proof of vaccination at least through the end of the year in the middle of December.

The collaboratives updated vaccine and mask policy takes effect Monday, Feb. 28. Everyone over the age of three must wear a mask throughout the duration of shows.

“The improvement in the COVID positivity rates in the Capital Region allows us to drop the proof of vaccination requirement,” said CEO Philip Morris. “Though we continue to strongly encourage patrons to get vaccinations and maintain their immunity with boosters.”

Customers are also still being asked to social distance and only remove masks when eating or drinking for brief periods. Food and drinks are not allowed while people are seated in the theaters.

“We are still requiring masks in our buildings for the time being for the protection of the performers, staff, and guests,” Morris said. “We have not had a single performance cancelled due to COVID and we want to keep that streak alive.”

He also said Proctors Collaborative policies could change at any time. For the most up-to-date information, Morris said to check the Proctors Collaborative website .

