In a new report by the Business of Fashion, Off-White™ and its parent groups outlined the future of the label founded by the late Virgil Abloh. Marking the future as the “next chapter” of Off-White™, the outline share how the influential imprint aims to “harness the legacy” following the death of the icon last November. The report highlights the unstoppable creativity of Virgil Abloh” as his label will carry out the “endless” number of ideas that he left in WhatsApp conversations over the years.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO