IT Experts Share Insights into the Perfect Cloud Provider

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of the cloud will be one where cloud-delivered services will be the standard for IT. Nearly every one of today’s businesses has implemented cloud computing technology into its environment to secure their applications and services. Businesses are innovating quickly to fulfill their business goals. With the assistance of cloud...

Forbes

Storage Scalability Strategies For Cloud Service Providers

Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits Labs, a software-defined storage company bringing hyperscale agility & efficiency to all. Cloud providers have long enabled digital transformation in global enterprises with agile, dynamically available IT resources. Now those providers face a transformation of their own as they attempt to scale their storage infrastructure amid unprecedented data growth.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

As Cloud Computing Systems Advance, Multi-cloud Provides Faster Digital Services

"Cloud-first" is set to take hold of both established companies and newcomers alike. Gartner Group predicts that by 2025, the vast majority of organizations – 85 percent – will have embraced a cloud-first strategy. Organizations using the private version have exclusive access to resources, whether they're housed in their own data centers or in the clouds provided by a third-party supplier. The use of more than one cloud provider to provision IT, as the name implies, is referred to as multi-cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

DT & Other European Cloud Providers Agree to Meet Gaia-X Requirements

European cloud providers have launched an initiative for common infrastructure services that meet Gaia-X requirements. 28 companies and organisations, including Deutsche Telekom, agreed to make their cloud services Gaia-X compliant. The Lighthouse Structura-X project complements the previous, industry-specific lighthouse initiatives for the automotive sector (Catena-X), agriculture (AgriGaia) and finance (EuroDat)....
AGRICULTURE
Seekingalpha.com

Will cloud security provider- Zscaler FQ2 Earnings meet expectations?

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 24th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $241.87M (+54.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Time

Series I Bonds Can Help You Balance Stock Market Volatility. Experts Share Their Insights

If you’re not comfortable with stock market volatility but still want a high return, Series I bonds could be a smart addition to your portfolio. The Series I bonds got some buzz when the United States Department of the Treasury announced a combined 7.12% annual rate from November 2021-April 2022 for the inflation-protected and low-risk investment. This is an increase from the annual return average for long-term government bonds, at 5%-6% since 1926, and brings the rate closer to that of large stocks, which have returned almost 10% annually during that period, according to Morningstar Direct.
STOCKS
Forbes

Factor Modeling Provides Key Insights On Return Drivers And Risk Exposures

As clients expect increasingly sophisticated portfolio analytics, wealth advisors should consider adding factor modeling capabilities to their toolkit. Factor modeling – the analysis of investment risks and the drivers of returns – has become increasingly sophisticated, thanks in large part to advanced technology and data science. Simply put, the power of today’s computers and the availability of data we didn’t have access to in the past enables us to slice and dice portfolios in ways that were not previously possible.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
Community Policy