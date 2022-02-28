Living Well with Troy – Causes and Treatments of Ear Pain

It’s not uncommon to experience some form of discomfort in your knees as you get older—about 25 percent of adults are affected by knee pain, which is a 65 percent increase of the last 20 years, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Most often, the culprit is knee pain from muscle imbalances, meaning some of the muscles around the joint (namely the thighs, hamstrings, and calves) are stronger, tighter, or weaker than others causing unnecessary stress to the joint and the tendons that attach to it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO