ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Living Well with Troy – Causes and Treatments of Ear Pain

By WDEF News
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re experiencing severe, intense pain in...

www.wdef.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

4 Simple Moves for Knee Pain Caused by Muscle Imbalances

It’s not uncommon to experience some form of discomfort in your knees as you get older—about 25 percent of adults are affected by knee pain, which is a 65 percent increase of the last 20 years, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). Most often, the culprit is knee pain from muscle imbalances, meaning some of the muscles around the joint (namely the thighs, hamstrings, and calves) are stronger, tighter, or weaker than others causing unnecessary stress to the joint and the tendons that attach to it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenworking.com

5 Causes of Painful Sciatica to Be Aware Of

According to Mayo Clinic, sciatica is typically one-sided pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Harvard Health Publishing explains that the pain may be caused by compression or irritation of the nerve,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Pain#Troy#The Ear
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Personal trainer, 29, died after making caffeine drink equivalent to 200 cups of coffee

A father died after accidentally downing caffeine powder as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard.Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield, 29, ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home.But he accidentally made a mixture containing seven times the recommended dose before he “necked” it.His heartbroken widow Suzannah said her “really healthy” husband then began “clutching his chest” on the sofa.An inquest heard Mr Mansfield, of Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had ordered the powder from supplement company Blackburn Distributions.The recommended serving of the powder is 60mg to 300mg twice a day – but...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
The Beacon Newspapers

Many causes lead to hand and back pain

Q: My pinky finger has been numb and tingly for more than one week. I am not aware of any injury. What could be the reason?. A: The symptoms you’re describing suggest a problem with a nerve supplying sensation to the fifth (pinky) finger. Since it is lasting this long, you should call your doctor’s office for an appointment.
HEALTH
The Independent

Widow sues hospital over husband’s death from flesh-eating disease after doctors ‘turned him away three times’

A Canadian woman is taking legal action over the death of her husband, who died of the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis after she claims doctors failed to take his symptoms seriously. Britney Stewart, of British Columbia, claims her 40-year-old husband Josh Wakely visited a hospital three times between 24 and 26 February 2020 and was turned away despite increasing complaints. She has now filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from the Northern Health Authority and Fort St John Hospital in British Columbia, where she said her husband was allegedly discharged from with only medication, or misdiagnosed. Ms Stewart said she...
WORLD
WPMI

COVID-19 may cause hearing loss, ringing in ears

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A new study links COVID-19 with hearing loss, ringing in the ears, and other inner-ear problems. As of now, there are no statistics on how common it is for people who've had COVID-19 to experience hearing loss, but cases have been reported. In a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy