Lincoln, NE

Sheriff: 1 hospitalized following Nebraska farm fire

By Lincoln Journal Star, The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials said a man has been hospitalized with burns to his hands and face following a fire at a small farm near Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that firefighters were called around 4:30 a.m. Monday to the Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery just southwest of Lincoln.

Arriving firefighters found the main business structure fully engulfed in flames.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a 37-year-old man who lives in a house on the 34-acre farm was taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Sheriff’s Capt. Tom Brookhouser said the house on the property didn’t catch fire.

