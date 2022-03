Fred Couples and his new wife, Suzanne, said “I do,” on 2-22-22. The 15-time winner on the PGA Tour and 1992 Masters champion recently remarried the week of the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic, and judging by the wedding photo, Boom Boom looked like he was ready to walk straight from the ceremony to the first tee for a quick round.

GOLF ・ 20 HOURS AGO