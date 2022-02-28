ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Stolen vehicle, wanted driver involved in pursuit involving speed in excess of 120 mph

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9f6U_0eRcoFWX00
JEREMY TURNER JEREMY TURNER

SPRINGBORO — A pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle and a man wanted on a warrant went from Springboro to Dayton with speeds in excess of 120 mph Monday morning, Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said.

The pursuit started when police spotted the vehicle leaving the Waffle House on West Central Avenue near Sharts Road around 2:20 a.m.

“The vehicle continued through the Arby’s grass area onto Sharts Road continuing on State Route 73,” according to a Springboro police report.

The pursuit went north on I-75 into Montgomery County before exiting the highway in Dayton.

The pursuit ended up going onto Findlay Street in Dayton before ending in the area of Linden and Davis avenues after stop sticks were deployed, according to the report and emergency dispatch traffic.

Police arrested Jeremy Turner, 44, of Fayetteville, following the pursuit. He’s booked into the Warren County Jail on suspicion of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, possessing drug instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and a parole violation.

Turner told police he ran, because he had a meth pipe on him and knew he violated his probation and was wanted, the police report read.

A passenger in the vehicle was released after police determined she did not commit a crime.

Turner said he’d met the passenger, a woman, in Kentucky on a dating app and he didn’t realize the license plates on the vehicle were stolen.

“Jeremy said he was homeless and staying at different hotels every night,” the report read.

Springboro police ended up finding a meth bong and a used syringe inside the vehicle, which Turner told police were his and were used to ingest meth, according to the report.

The vehicle involved in the chase had been stolen out of Tennessee, the report read.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are on scene on a shooting in Dayton. Initial reports indicate that officers were called out to the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue at approximately 7:51 p.m. on reports of a shooting. A male was transported from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery...
WHIO Dayton

2 injured in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies say two men were injured in a crash in Harrison Twp. this afternoon. Initial reports indicated that crews were dispatched to the intersection of Needmore Road and N. Dixie Drive just after 1:20 p.m. on Friday on reports of an injury accident. An initial investigation...
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, OH
State
Kentucky State
City
Dayton, OH
City
Springboro, OH
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Man who shot Sidney police sergeant gets prison time

SIDNEY — The man who shot Sidney Police Sgt. Tim Kennedy in early October will be going to prison for at least 23 years and up to 28 years, court records show. Brandon Steele was sentenced Tuesday on attempted murder, felonious assault and a gun specification to the felonious assault charged. He’d pled guilty to the charges back in January after agreeing to have another felonious assault and weapons charge dropped from the case.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Video shows violent road rage incident where suspect stomps on victim’s head

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A severe case of road rage left a man bloody and unconscious on the side of the road, and video captured part of it. In the police report, officers in Camden County, Georgia, said they were dispatched to a crash, and while on the way dispatch told them that a man involved in the crash said, “His wife has a hurt neck, I’m about to go beat his (expletive)” before hanging up.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#Police#The Waffle House#Arby#State Route 73
WHIO Dayton

Amtrak engineer cleared in trial over deadly 2015 crash

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — An Amtrak engineer was cleared of charges related to a deadly, high-speed derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015. The jury acquitted 38-year-old engineer Brandon Bostian of causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment after a little...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHIO Dayton

California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

A California police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man during a slow-speed car chase in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. An attorney for the man’s family called it “a watershed moment” and an example of progress being made in...
DANVILLE, CA
WHIO Dayton

Amtrak engineer acquitted in 2015 derailment that killed 8

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A jury cleared an Amtrak engineer Friday of all charges stemming from a derailment that left eight people dead and hundreds injured in Philadelphia in 2015, concluding that his operation of the train at more than twice the speed limit on a curve didn't constitute criminal negligence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
61K+
Followers
90K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy