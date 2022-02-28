Stolen vehicle, wanted driver involved in pursuit involving speed in excess of 120 mph

JEREMY TURNER JEREMY TURNER

SPRINGBORO — A pursuit that involved a stolen vehicle and a man wanted on a warrant went from Springboro to Dayton with speeds in excess of 120 mph Monday morning, Springboro Police Chief Jeff Kruithoff said.

The pursuit started when police spotted the vehicle leaving the Waffle House on West Central Avenue near Sharts Road around 2:20 a.m.

“The vehicle continued through the Arby’s grass area onto Sharts Road continuing on State Route 73,” according to a Springboro police report.

The pursuit went north on I-75 into Montgomery County before exiting the highway in Dayton.

The pursuit ended up going onto Findlay Street in Dayton before ending in the area of Linden and Davis avenues after stop sticks were deployed, according to the report and emergency dispatch traffic.

Police arrested Jeremy Turner, 44, of Fayetteville, following the pursuit. He’s booked into the Warren County Jail on suspicion of failure to comply, receiving stolen property, possessing drug instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing official business and a parole violation.

Turner told police he ran, because he had a meth pipe on him and knew he violated his probation and was wanted, the police report read.

A passenger in the vehicle was released after police determined she did not commit a crime.

Turner said he’d met the passenger, a woman, in Kentucky on a dating app and he didn’t realize the license plates on the vehicle were stolen.

“Jeremy said he was homeless and staying at different hotels every night,” the report read.

Springboro police ended up finding a meth bong and a used syringe inside the vehicle, which Turner told police were his and were used to ingest meth, according to the report.

The vehicle involved in the chase had been stolen out of Tennessee, the report read.

©2022 Cox Media Group