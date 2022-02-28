Video: Manistee store is one of the last Wescos to make prune paczki

Amanda Tingay holds a box of assorted flavors of paczki at the Wesco in Manistee Township on Feb. 24. Tingay is one of two bakers during the night shift at Wesco. They are staffed 24 hours during paczki day. Tingay notes that they have four or five people to help out baking on paczki to ensure they can be staffed the day before and on paczki day--also known as Fat Tuesday--and Mardi Gras. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

MANISTEE TWP. — Birthday cake, Holland creme, strawberry and cherry — these are some of the flavors of paczki that are made at the Wesco on Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township.

This location is also the last of the Wescos in the area that makes prune-flavored paczki, according to Amanda Tingay, a baker at the Wesco.

There are 12 flavors in total on their order forms, and prune can be made by special order. March 1, is Fat Tuesday — the time that paczki is normally eaten. Paczki is the Polish word for the package. On the surface, a paczki — which is also known as a Polish doughnut — does not look much different than a creme-filled round doughnut.

There are 12 flavors of paczki that can be ordered from the Wesco on Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township. Of the new flavors, the birthday cake flavor is significant as Wesco marks its 70th anniversary in 2022. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

What differentiates paczki from a creme-filled doughnut is the dough that is used to make paczki. The dough is richer with both eggs, milk and butter with a very sweet yeast. Most doughnut, even those that are creme filled, are not quite as rich as packzi, according to Terra Stewart, a baker at the Wesco in Parkdale.

Along with originating in Poland, paczki also has particular significance to Catholics.

Terra Stewart prepares to "proof" dough that is used to make Paczki in the oven before it is fried in oil and filled with different flavors including cherry, strawberry, and holland creme to name a few. Stewart is part of a two-woman baking team that staffs the 8 p.m. shift at the Wesco on Parkdale Ave in Manistee Township. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

"Pączki are a specialty pastry reserved for once a year in honor of Fat Tuesday. It is a Catholic day of celebration as it is the precursor to the Lenten season, and the last day to indulge in foods before the traditional 40-day period of fasting before Easter. Polish immigrants brought those traditions with them to the United States, so places with strong Polish roots hold on to those important celebrations," according to an article on Michigan.org .

Paczki has a unique history in Michigan, first becoming popular in a city near Detroit at the turn of the 20th century.

"Known as Michigan’s ‘Poletown’ Hamtramck, a city near Detroit, has been heralded since Polish immigrants started flooding the area in 1914. Pączki is the star pastry of their annual Pączki Day Festival," the article on Michigan.org stated.

Paczki is also popular in Detroit, Chicago and other cities with large Polish populations.

Paczki are filled with different flavors at the Wesco on Parkdale Avenue in Manistee Township on Feb. 24. (Jeff Zide/News Advocate)

Stewart noted the process of making paczki can take some time.

"(The dough) gets proofed for about an hour," Stewart said.

The process of proofing is mixing the yeast with warm milk, at about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, creating a warm and moist mixture, and then putting the warm and moist yeast into the oven to rise.

After the dough has been proofed, it will need to sit out for about 15-20 minutes before it can be fried for about one to two minutes before being topped with powdered sugar or chocolate and then injected with various fillings like raspberry, Bavarian creme, lemon, and other flavors. A full list of flavors can be found at gowesco.com/paczki22.html .

Both Tingay and Stewart, who work the late shift at the Wesco store, also bake the doughnuts and other items that Wesco stores normally sell. However, during "paczki day" which is also Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras, the schedule gets even more intense, according to Tingay.

"On paczki night we have a 24-hour schedule. (We start) 24 hours before the customer comes in at 5 a.m... we have extra staff so that we have four or five people (on shift) for 24 hours," Tingay said.