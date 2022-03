NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ HealthStream Inc. (HSTM) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $387,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO