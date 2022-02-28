ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, WA

Police Investigate Monday Morning Shooting in Roosevelt, Two Other Incidents of Gunfire on Sunday

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzs3M_0eRcnyq500

One man was wounded in a shooting in the Roosevelt neighborhood Monday morning, and police are investigating two other unrelated Sunday incidents of gunfire.

Around 7:30 AM Monday, police received a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. The victim and his girlfriend had awoken in their apartment to find the woman’s ex-boyfriend standing over them, holding a gun. The ex shot the male victim once, striking him in the head. The two men then fought over the gun, and the victim was able to disarm the suspect, who fled the scene.

At 12:30 AM Sunday, police were called to First Hill after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital.

The man told police he’d been at a party in the 1100 block of Fir Street when he got into an altercation with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man’s friends drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In another incident around 2:30 AM Sunday, a woman was driving near Renton Avenue South and South Bozeman Street when she reported hearing gun shots. She later arrived home and found her vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a group of people gathered around two other vehicles at the scene in the moments before the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate these incidents and are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roosevelt, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
Reuters

Florida Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, sends to governor

March 3 (Reuters) - Florida's Republican-led Senate on Thursday gave final passage to a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, putting the state one step closer to adopting a gestational limit currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The state's House of Representatives, which also has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Fir
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy