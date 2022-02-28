Police Investigate Monday Morning Shooting in Roosevelt, Two Other Incidents of Gunfire on Sunday

One man was wounded in a shooting in the Roosevelt neighborhood Monday morning, and police are investigating two other unrelated Sunday incidents of gunfire.

Around 7:30 AM Monday, police received a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. The victim and his girlfriend had awoken in their apartment to find the woman’s ex-boyfriend standing over them, holding a gun. The ex shot the male victim once, striking him in the head. The two men then fought over the gun, and the victim was able to disarm the suspect, who fled the scene.

At 12:30 AM Sunday, police were called to First Hill after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital.

The man told police he’d been at a party in the 1100 block of Fir Street when he got into an altercation with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The man’s friends drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In another incident around 2:30 AM Sunday, a woman was driving near Renton Avenue South and South Bozeman Street when she reported hearing gun shots. She later arrived home and found her vehicle had been damaged by gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a group of people gathered around two other vehicles at the scene in the moments before the shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives continue to investigate these incidents and are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.