Surprise spring training games canceled 3 more days

WORCESTER — Worcester Academy boys’ basketball will host the NEPSAC Class AA final for the first time in over two decades, but Cushing Academy didn’t make it easy on the Hilltoppers in Saturday afternoon’s semifinal at Daniels Gymnasium. After the hosts led the entire game, Cushing made its run and tied it with 6:21 remaining. Junior guard Tre Norman, who briefly exited the game in the first half after a hard foul, responded with a huge 3...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO