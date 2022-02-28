ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Surprise spring training games canceled 3 more days

By Jason Stone gsanjstonedoval@newszap.com
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 5 days ago
Spring training games are still up in the air as the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout continues and three more days of games were canceled over the weekend.

Cleveland.com

Cactus League says spring training games canceled through March 17 because of lockout

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Cactus League announced Friday that another week of spring training games have been canceled because of MLB’s owner-imposed lockout. In a release, the Cactus League said the earliest spring training games could be played was March 18. The Guardians, who were scheduled to open the spring season on Feb. 26 against the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark, will miss 23 exhibition games by then.
