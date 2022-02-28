Surprise spring training games canceled 3 more days
Spring training games are still up in the air as the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout continues and three more days of games were canceled over the weekend.
Spring training games are still up in the air as the Major League Baseball owners’ lockout continues and three more days of games were canceled over the weekend.
A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.https://www.surpriseindependent.com
Comments / 0