ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: Student shot outside Brooklyn high school

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRzi6_0eRcmxqj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10guJT_0eRcmxqj00
Student shot just after dismissal from Brooklyn high school 01:10

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for suspects after a student was shot in the left leg outside of a school in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The NYPD said the 14-year-old, who attends Boys and Girls High School, was wounded on the corner of Utica and Fulton in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 2:45 p.m. and taken to Maimonides Hospital. He said he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot. He added he did not see who shot him, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

Boys and Girls High School has 1,500 students and does use metal detectors at the entrances, but the Department of Education said the shooting happened off the school's campus and is not school related.

No arrests have been made.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Innocent bystander hurt in Washington Heights shootout

NEW YORK -- An innocent bystander was hurt in a shooting Friday in Washington Heights.It happened at around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dyckman Street and Nagle Avenue.A man inside a nearby convenience store said he heard about ten shots, CBS2's Cory James reported.According to police, the shootout was between people inside two cars.A woman standing at the intersection was hit by at least one bullet. She was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to be OK.Police are trying to track down surveillance video to identify the people inside the cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn theater workshop aims to build ties between cops, community

NEW YORK -- Building stronger ties between community and police has always been an elusive goal with many thinking that bridge is critical to help ease tensions.CBS2's Alice Gainer went inside a unique theater workshop where these fragile relationships area explored to help create a better understanding.From simple exercises in team building to those in intense focus, police officers and civilians, seven of each, work together at the Irondale Theater in Brooklyn. It's a ten-week program culminating in a live performance at the end of March called "To Protect, Serve and Understand.""I became increasingly aware that communication was...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Several injured in Queens apartment fire

NEW YORK -- At least five people were hurt in an apartment fire in Queens on Friday night.As CBS2's Cory James reports, it started around 9 p.m. at a six-story building on Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City.Firefighters say the flames broke out inside a fifth floor apartment.Five people were injured, including a child who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Bronx high-rise fire victims set to receive financial support

NEW YORK -- Families impacted by the deadly Bronx high-rise fire are set to receive financial support Friday.Seventeen people were killed in the Jan. 9 fire in Fordham Heights. The Muslim Community Network says more than $200,000 will be given out Friday at Angelo Patri Middle School. The money will be distributed based on the number of people on a lease:1 person: $8002-3 people: $1,5004+ people: $2,000The seven families who lost their loved ones will also receive $4,000.The Mayor's Fund and Gambia Youth Organization also collected donations to support the victims.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Utica, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman's dismembered body found on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a dismembered body was found early Thursday morning in Brooklyn. Police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. to a report of a possible body part near Pennsylvania and Atlantic avenues in East New York. When they arrived, officers found a woman's torso stuffed into a bag that had been placed inside a shopping cart. The woman has not been identified, and no other body parts have been discovered.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Joseph Desmond sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal road rage attack on off-duty firefighter

NEW YORK -- A man was sentenced Friday for the death of an off-duty FDNY firefighter during a road rage incident in 2018.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported, the firefighter's loved ones and FDNY family gathered at the courthouse in Brooklyn to ensure justice was served."Since December 9, 2018, it has been a struggle to live in a world without my brother," Ishmael Coto said to Joseph Desmond, the man who ripped firefighter Faizal Coto from his family."Today you turn 33 years old, and that's the same age my brother was when you took his life," Coto said.Coto's mother wiped away tears while...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect in deadly East Harlem Burger King shooting pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- The family of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Burger King in Manhattan faced her accused killer in court Thursday. Thirty-year-old Winston Glynn pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery. Police say he fatally shot Kristal Bayron Nieves inside a Burger King in East Harlem after he demanded money. Outside the courthouse, her family demanded justice. "All we want is this man out of the street so no other family can be hurt this way, so no other family can feel what we're feeling right now," said Ferdinand Graulau, the victim's stepfather. Glynn is being held without bail. He's due back in court on July 18.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Man accused of shoving feces into woman's face arrested more than 40 times before, police say

NEW YORK -- A man arrested this week in a disturbing crime now faces hate crime charges from another incident last year. But it doesn't stop there.CBS2's Nick Caloway asked why Frank Abrokwa, who has been arrested more than 40 times, is back out on the streets.Police said Abrokwa spat on a Jewish man and made anti-Jewish statements on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights last year. Abrokwa, 37, was finally arrested this week. But it was not the first time.Cops said he committed the disgusting crime of shoving human feces into a woman's face at the East 241st Street station...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Maimonides Hospital#Cbs News#Cbsnewyork Com
CBS New York

Mayor Adams lifts school mask mandate for students 5 and up

NEW YORK -- Face masks will be optional for New York City's public school students in grades K-12 starting Monday. But kids younger than 5 will still have to wear one.There was a mix of joy and caution from parents outside PS 187 in Washington Heights after they learned the news, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday."I'm happy that my kids can go to school without a mask," said Weronika Wysocki."I think it's a little soon, but we'll see how it goes," said Gina Bottamini."I know you missed it and I missed it. We want to see the faces of our...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3 teens, 1 man stabbed in fight at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- A violent dispute at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday ended with four young men stabbed. Three 16-year-olds and a 21-year-old ended up with non-life-threatening injuries. Before the stabbing, police sources say a physical fight broke out between two groups of teens on the J/Z platform at Flushing Avenue and Broadway in Williamsburg. The cause of the fight is unknown, and the groups didn't know each other. The suspects, believed to be teenagers, left the scene. No word on any arrests.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Black teen handcuffed after Bridgewater, N.J. brawl speaks out

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. -- A brawl involving teenagers at a mall in Somerset County has raised questions about policing and race.On Wednesday, there was a rally with civil rights activists and the family of one of the teens demanding justice. CBS2's Meg Baker was there when the people rallying faced some counter resistance.Z'kye Husain says he was made to feel inferior when Bridgewater police pinned him down and handcuffed him, and not the other teen involved in a brawl."In that instant, she had the choice, handcuff me or go get him, and they still saw me as the aggressor, as the bad...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

6 hurt when SUV fleeing police slams into Staten Island home

NEW YORK -- Six people were hurt when a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning on Staten Island.Police said an SUV was fleeing officers when it slammed into a home at around 3:30 a.m. on Van Duzer Street in Stapleton Heights.  Neighbor Joana Dawe told CBS2's Kevin Rincon she was asleep inside her house, which is connected to the one that was hit."I was seeping and the bed shook. There was a loud bang. The door flew open. I thought it was an earthquake at first, but then I smelled smoke and I heard people screaming," she...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD officers injured in crash during pursuit in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two NYPD officers were hurt after crashing during a pursuit in Brooklyn on Wednesday. It happened on Cortelyou Road in the Kensington section. According to sources, a marked police vehicle tried to pull over a car with mismatched license plates and excessively tinted windows around 2:45 p.m. The driver sped away, and both cars ended up crashing. The officers and suspect were taken to a local hospital, all in stable condition. We're told the suspect is not cooperating and could face criminal charges.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

N.J. health commissioner reflects on COVID pandemic after 2 years

TRENTON, N.J. - It's been two years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and in New Jersey, the state has confirmed 1.8 million COVID cases so far.New Jersey is a very different place now. COVID cases continue to drop and residents have learned to live with the virus.New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to look back at the past two years and ahead to the future.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Several hurt, including baby, in overnight fire in Williamsburg

NEW YORK -- An overnight fire at an apartment building in Williamsburg injured nearly a dozen people.Among the victims sent to hospitals were two firefighters and a child. Fire officials said all of them have since been stabilized.Cleaning crews and other workers were on site all day Thursday making repairs.There were intense moments as people rushed to get out of the burning building at 60 Moore St. Firefighters pulled several people through windows, including a baby, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.The FDNY said the fire started at around 2 a.m., just a few stories up."This happened right under my apartment. I'm on the fourth floor...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Judge hands retired NYC workers major victory in insurance fight

NEW YORK -- There was a major victory Thursday for 250,000 retired city workers.A Manhattan judge struck down New York City's plan to alter their health benefits and make them pay to keep the the insurance they were promised for life. CBS2's Marcia Kramer first exposed the city's efforts to disenfranchise its workers last year.A handful of retired workers stood outside the gates of City Hall to bask in the glow of a hard won, David-over-Goliath victory over former Mayor Bill de Blasio and his successor Eric Adams."You know, there's an expression that you can't fight city hall. They did...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.J. Gov. Murphy looks back at 2 years of COVID: "There's no playbook for this"

TRENTON, N.J. -- After New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy held his last weekly COVID-19 briefing Friday, he sat down with CBS2's Meg Baker to look back on the past two years of the pandemic as we transition into an endemic.Murphy held more COVID briefings than any other state leader -- 250 in two years."Why was it important for you to stay in constant communication with the public?" Baker asked."First, we were hit as hard as any state," Murphy said. "Secondly, making sure we were clear about the record, the facts. And then thirdly, from early on, it hit us, while...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

4 Queens men arrested in ghost gun bust

NEW YORK -- A major gun bust was announced in Queens on Thursday. Four arrests were made stemming from a long-term investigation targeting untraceable, illegal ghost guns. The Queens County District Attorney says Andrew Chang, Kai Zhao, Michael Frankenfeld and Seongwoo Chung face multiple charges, including possession and sale of firearms. Investigators allegedly found caches of illegal weapons at their homes in Bayside Terrace and Auburndale. The four men are accused of having 33 guns, 78 high capacity magazines and thousands of rounds of ammunition. The Queens District Attorney says 27 of the guns were ghost guns. Authorities also found more than $50,000 cash, accessories like silencers and bulletproof vests, and components, parts and equipment for manufacturing ghost guns.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Law protecting cyclists, pedestrians goes into effect in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- In the Garden State, the time has come for drivers to move over for cyclists or face fines. The New Jersey Safe Passing Law is now in effect.Driving along a popular cycling route in Bergen County, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock caught up with a cyclist from Queens -- from a safe distance -- and started a conversation about drivers."Here in New Jersey, they are good. New York is bad," the cyclist said.Michael Price, of the Upper East Side, thinks in general, though, drivers respect those who share the road."Occasionally you see some hothead zooming up 9W fast," he...
HACKENSACK, NJ
CBS New York

Witness: Driver crashes on Route 5 in Edgewater, takes off on foot

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- Route 5 was shut down Thursday morning after a car was found hanging over the roadway.A witness said the driver went over the curb and through a fence on Valley Place in Edgewater before taking off on foot."I told him I was calling the police. He said he already did, which I don't believe happened. So he left, and then he came back and took all his paperwork out of the car and then took off up the block," the witness said.The car was eventually removed from the road.There was no immediate word on the location of the driver. 
EDGEWATER, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy