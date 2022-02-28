Tesla Stock Bounces Higher: Is The EV Maker Revving For A Breakout?

Despite a disappointing drop in profits in 2021, Triumph Group has rebounded as of late and is beginning to trend in a positive direction. Based in Berwyn, PA, Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) supplies aerospace systems, structures, and support. Their business interests include the manufacturing of both military and commercial aircraft components as well as components for much larger aircraft carriers. Triumph has three main operating organizations: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. Additionally, they are contracted to regional and commercial airlines to manufacture aircraft parts. Formally a company under the umbrella of the Alco Standard Corporation, a conglomerate of companies across diverse and unrelated markets, Triumph eventually took over their newly restructured parent company in the 1990s. By 2003, the Triumph Group had acquired a failing Boeing (NYSE:BA) facility located in Spokane, Washington, and restructured their five aviation organizations into the aforementioned three. Since that time, Triumph Group has become a leading force in the aerospace and defense market due to its position in the supply chain, the general yearly increase in demand, and the diversification across the many facets of its business holdings.

