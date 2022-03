A trailer was released for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as it celebrates the original Final Fantasy VII game’s 25th anniversary. Watch the trailer here:. The trailer features skins that reminisce the polygonal graphics of the original Final Fantasy VII when it was first released on the PlayStation. This is part two of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier’s collaboration event, and it is live now! The event brings additional characters and skins inspired by the well-beloved classic game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO