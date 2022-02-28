3D Sys: Q4 Earnings Insights

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) was trading down over 3% on Tuesday as the company heads into its fourth-quarter earnings print after the close. When AMC printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 8, the stock closed down 11.38% the following day and continued in the steep downtrend, which has brought the stock down over 74% from its June 2, 2021 all-time high of $72.62.

