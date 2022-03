The NFL's franchise tender deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, with several big names locked in with their current teams. The franchise tag is basically a one-year contract offer that guarantees a certain level of pay in relation to others at their position while keeping them from becoming free agents. Teams and franchise players have until mid-July to work out a multi-year extension. If they are unable to do so, the player and team can only agree to a one-year deal for the current season.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO