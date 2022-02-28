ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumelle, AR

Arkansas Department of Corrections identifies officer killed in Maumelle manhunt

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Corrections has identified the Division of Correction officer who was shot and later died near Overstreet Road in Maumelle Monday morning.

Department officials said 29-year-old Sgt. Joshua Caudell was shot while assisting The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office during a search for a suspect. Hours later Caudell died from those injuries.

Caudell served in the Tucker K-9 Unit and had been with the Arkansas Division of Correction since December of 2012. Before working at the Tucker Unit, he worked at the Cummins Unit and the Varner Super Max in Pine Bluff. Caudell was married with three children.

“The entire Department of Corrections mourns the loss of a dedicated officer,” Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.”

“In these tough times, Sgt. Caudell and his family are in our thoughts and prayers.” ADC Director Dexter Payne added. “We not only lost an officer, we lost a brother and friend.”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has identified 37-year-old Demark Lee Jordan as a person of interest in Caudell’s shooting.

Search crews are still in the area of the shooting with investigators asking people to avoid the area.

