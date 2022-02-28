SMCC official found shot, killed in home

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Southwest Mississippi Community College’s (SMCC) Vice President of Physical Resources was found shot and killed in his home. According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened either late Friday, February 25 or early Saturday, February 26.

The Enterprise Journal reported William Bryan Tucker’s wife found the 62-year-old in the home around 5:30 p.m. after she had been out of town. He had been shot once.

Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said it appeared that someone had broken into and rummaged throughout the home. It’s unclear at this time whether Tucker was home when the suspect broke in or if he walked into the burglary. Bellipanni said there is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-2324 or Crime Stoppers.

