Financial Reports

Recap: Ambarella Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ambarella beat estimated earnings...

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
Recap: Masonite International Q4 Earnings

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 3.61%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.94. Revenue was up $17.43 million from the same...
Recap: Callon Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Callon Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $2.66 versus an estimate of $2.75. Revenue was up $223.94 million from the same...
Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same...
Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cushman & Wakefield Q4 Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cushman & Wakefield beat estimated earnings by 49.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.63. Revenue was up $1.24 billion from...
Recap: Franchise Group Q4 Earnings

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franchise Group beat estimated earnings by 1.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.76. Revenue was up $445.96 million from the same...
Recap: Rattler Midstream Q4 Earnings

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rattler Midstream missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $9.40 million from the same...
Recap: Assured Guaranty Q4 Earnings

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Assured Guaranty beat estimated earnings by 391.14%, reporting an EPS of $3.88 versus an estimate of $0.79. Revenue was up $47.00 million from the same...
Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same...
Recap: Theravance Biopharma Q4 Earnings

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Theravance Biopharma beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was up $3.79 million from the same...
Recap: Iovance Biotherapeutics Q4 Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iovance Biotherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Recap: Matador Resources Q4 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matador Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $342.12 million from the same...
Recap: Upland Software Q4 Earnings

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Upland Software beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.45. Revenue was up $2.52 million from the same...
Recap: Teladoc Health Q4 Earnings

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $170.91 million from the same...
Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.39. Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same...
Recap: Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ormat Technologies beat estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.34. Revenue was up $11.61 million from the same...
Recap: Curtiss-Wright Q4 Earnings

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Curtiss-Wright beat estimated earnings by 1.69%, reporting an EPS of $2.4 versus an estimate of $2.36. Revenue was up $1.69 million from the same period last...
Recap: Armstrong World Q4 Earnings

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Armstrong World Indus beat estimated earnings by 3.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.05. Revenue was up $43.80 million from...
