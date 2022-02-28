ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Novavax: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Novavax missed estimated earnings...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to $70 (4% downside) from $65 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. The analyst states that while fundamentals appear to be improving for the company, the results also highlighted...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvax#Eps
Benzinga

Where Cedar Fair Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cedar Fair has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $65.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.25 versus the current price of Matador Resources at $52.535, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Shares of small-cap penny stock Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) are trading higher by 24.6% at $0.73 on heavy volume. Energy names have been volatile amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has lifted oil and gas prices due to supply concerns. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Camber Energy has seen 116.4...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Monroe Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. Monroe Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Broadcom

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Broadcom. The company has an average price target of $689.1 with a high of $775.00 and a low of $620.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Analysts View Marvell Post Q4

Most analysts slashed their price targets on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) post Q4 results. Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley lowered the price target to $70 from $80 (7.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight following the "respectable" beat and raise quarter. Considering the upbeat results and the pullback in the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Take-Two Interactive Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Take-Two Interactive. The company has an average price target of $195.62 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $170.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Preview: 908 Devices's Earnings

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-03-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that 908 Devices will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.18. 908 Devices bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dentsply Sirona's Return On Capital Employed Overview

According to Benzinga Pro data Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) posted a 0.97% decrease in earnings from Q3. Sales, however, increased by 1.78% over the previous quarter to $1.09 billion. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Dentsply Sirona is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. In Q3, Dentsply Sirona earned $103.00 million and total sales reached $1.07 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Trading Lower Today

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.5% year-on-year, to $1.16 billion, missing the consensus of $1.18 billion. Net sales declined 2% compared to pre-COVID, 2019 fourth-quarter net sales. Digital net sales were $556 million or 48% of total net sales versus $475 million or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy