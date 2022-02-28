ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 28.5% year-on-year, to $496.26 million, missing the consensus of $498.70 million. Sales growth primarily reflects the decline in store sales during last year's Q4 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and higher full-price sales. Comparable sales increased 29.2% versus last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thinking About Buying Stock In Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Or Raytheon? Here's The Bull Thesis

Aerospace and defense stocks are on the move Monday following positive analyst coverage amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova sees significant upside potential in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX), despite Monday's outperformance. "I think all three of these...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics
Benzinga

Read How Analysts Reacted To AeroVironment's Q3 Earnings Report

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the price target on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to $70 (4% downside) from $65 and maintained a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings. The analyst states that while fundamentals appear to be improving for the company, the results also highlighted...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Matador Resources

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $61.25 versus the current price of Matador Resources at $52.535, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Where Cedar Fair Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cedar Fair has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $84.00 and a low of $65.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Logitech International

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Analysts Bump Up Kroger Price Target Post Q4 Results

Analysts raised their price target on Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) following the release of Q4 results. BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target to $57 from $41 and kept a Market Perform rating on the shares, implying a 2% downside. The analyst notes that the company's Q4 earnings...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher by around 4% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) stock moved upwards by 43.1% to $2.39 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Atreca's stock is trading at a volume of 19.1 million, which is 4551.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Six Flags Entertainment

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Baidu Earnings Preview

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-03-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Baidu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38. Baidu bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Monroe Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26. Monroe Capital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

JD.com Whale Trades For March 04

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck. A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com. Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 36 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Salesforce.com beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75. Revenue was up $1.51 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy