The Vancouver Canucks will head into Long Island tonight to take on the New York Islanders as they look to keep their playoff aspirations alive. The Canucks got pummeled on Monday against New Jersey as they lost 7-2, but still remain on the bubble for a playoff spot. They currently sit just five points out of a wild card position, but they have a lot of company fighting for that same spot. The Islanders on the other hand are pretty much out of the race, as the Eastern playoffs are practically set, team-wise. Can the Canucks stay in the hunt? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Islanders prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO