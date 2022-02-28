ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NewsNation Poll: Where Biden’s approval stands ahead of State of the Union

By via Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath, Cassie Buchman
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICYrQ_0eRckqsu00

( NewsNation Now ) — Little more than a year into President Joe Biden’s term, the commander-in-chief and his party are losing voter support to the GOP during a critical election year, a new NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll reveals .

The results of the poll released Monday indicate a grim situation for Biden, who voters scored poorly as a leader:

  • 57 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of his presidency
  • 55 percent say he isn’t a clear communicator
  • 54 percent say he is not mentally fit

Biden is set to make his first State of the Union address Tuesday , which comes after a mixed-bag year that included a successful bipartisan deal on the infrastructure plan but also critical reviews of issues such as the pullout of Afghanistan and handling of COVID-19 .

“State of the Union addresses are always significant. More so when it’s your first,” said Michael Genovese , president of the Global Policy Institute at Loyola Marymount University . “And even more so when you have No. 1 a war in Ukraine, No. 2 an ongoing COVID crisis and No. 3 cratering popularity, which is the problem that President Biden is facing now.”

Aside from vodka, what does the US import from Russia?

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ asked more than 1,000 registered voters about their thoughts about Biden, the biggest concerns facing the country and their worries about the COVID-19 pandemic. Most poll questions had a margin of error of about 3 percent , and the data was compiled on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine . So recent developments in Ukraine weren’t a factor in this poll.

Discontent with Biden’s performance as president in the NewsNation poll is consistent. An NPR poll released Friday stated 56 percent of respondents felt his first year in office was a “failure.” FiveThirtyEight’s tracker of his job approval rating shows a steady decline since mid-May .

Public concerns about Biden’s mental fitness had dropped below 50 percent late last year. But the poll shows the public’s concerns have resurfaced.

Members of the GOP have seized on the issue. Earlier this month, 38 Republicans sent a letter asking for Biden to take a cognitive test. Former President Donald Trump took a much-maligned cognitive test in his term.

Vice President Kamala Harris was also rated poorly in the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll. Fifty-eight percent of respondents stated they were not confident in her ability to step in for Biden as president if needed.

Are we in a real estate bubble?

It’s common for the president’s party to see a decline of support before midterm elections. But Decision Desk HQ adviser Scott Tranter said this swing ahead of the 2022 midterms was particularly high.

Thirty-five percent of voters polled by NewsNation identified as Republicans. But in a “generic ballot” question almost 42 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Republican candidate if the election were held today, while 39 percent would choose a Democrat. A generic ballot refers to a polling question asking respondents which party, rather than candidate, they prefer.

“Generally speaking, when the generic ballot favors one party or another, it’s indicative of how that party is going to fare in the upcoming elections,” Tranter said. “And the last time the Republicans were up this high, it was in 2010 and they swept the House .”

Voters’ concerns have also evolved over the last few months. At this point, their overwhelming concern is about inflation.

Nearly 88 percent of respondents to this NewsNation poll said they were concerned about inflation, with 55 percent saying it is a bigger concern than COVID-19 and unemployment. This is a stark upending of sentiment since January, when respondents of the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic remained top of mind.

A CNN poll conducted by SSRS in December found 45 percent of respondents believed Biden’s policies worsened the economy .

Many economic indicators, though, including unemployment, are heading in the right direction .

But Genovese, from Global Policy Institute, said inflation is so high it doesn’t matter.

“Inflation has basically ground out all of the good economic news,” Genovese said. “Almost everything in the economy that you want to go up is going up and almost everything you want to go down is going down, so the story of his economic policy is great success. But inflation is the headline and so that obscures everything else.”

On COVID-19, NewsNation asked respondents which position they would support Biden announcing during his State of the Union address:

  • 27 percent favored vaccination requirements for large businesses
  • 24 percent want a rollback of all masking and vaccination requirements
  • 19 percent want mask requirements removed in all but highly populated areas such as airports and train stations
  • Nine percent wanted vaccination requirements only for health care facilities

Meanwhile, casting a glance further out to the 2024 election, current opinions do not bode well for Biden. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they voted for Biden in 2020 while 39 percent said they favored Trump. However, when asked who they would vote for if the next election were held today, Biden’s support dropped to 36 percent and Trump’s increased to nearly 41 percent.

Though Trump was ousted from office by voters in 2020, the former president has been hot on the campaign trail this year, speaking at a rally in Texas , launching a social media platform and, on Sunday, winning the Conservative Political Action Conferences’ straw poll for 2024 presidential candidate. Trump is set to address CPAC in Florida next month — where clues may be revealed about how he would approach campaigning for the 2024 GOP ticket.

However, as Tranter notes, the numbers don’t signify much at present.

“Statistically speaking, Trump and Biden are tied,” Tranter said. “What the numbers are saying is despite the fact that Biden’s approval ratings are right around where Trump’s were at this point in his presidency, the election between these two guys, if it were to happen today, would essentially be where it was in 2020… so after two years, Biden certainly hasn’t picked up any distance between him and Trump.”

How to watch the State of the Union address

Biden will give his State of the Union address Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET followed by the GOP response by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s progressive response on behalf of left-wing group Working Families Party.

NewsNation will air the full State of the Union and responses on-air and online followed by an analysis by NewsNation’s Leland Vittert, Marni Hughes and a host of experts. To learn how you can watch all our coverage, use our channel finder .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi teacher pay raise bill heading to negotiations

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will negotiate a final version of a bill to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House and Senate passed separate plans several weeks ago provide raises of at least $4,000 a year. On Wednesday, the Senate passed an updated bill that would give teachers an average $4,700 raise […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, and gradually more humid conditions mean milder overnight temperatures that will fall into the lower 50s by sunrise. SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy. A southerly breeze that could gust 25 to 30 mph will significantly increase humidity throughout the day and keep temperatures warm, in the low to mid 80s. There […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Multi-agency investigation leads to arrest of alleged drug dealers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBRSO Narcotics, BRPD and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration spent the last two months with their eyes set on one alleged local drug dealer. Travis Carroll, aka ‘Trap’ was the focus of their investigation. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Over the course of the investigation, Agents […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Fox News

Psaki mocked after pointing out 'pattern' of Putin last invading Ukraine when Biden was vice-president

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was mocked on social media after pointing out that President Biden was the vice-president the last time Russia decided to invade Ukraine. "I was at the State Department, the president was the vice-president the last time Russia invaded Ukraine," Psaki said on CNN Wednesday. "This is a pattern of horror from President Putin and from the cronies around him."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Leland Vittert
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Economy#Nine Percent#Infrastructure#Gop#Covid#Russian#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy