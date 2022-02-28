Swimmer missing in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer has gone missing in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

He was last seen in the vicinity of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier at Commercial Boulevard and the beach, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and beach goers, a family saw a man, who appeared to be by himself, ready to go snorkeling, go in the water with a small flotation device with a dive flag attached to it. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police investigators found the small buoy that belonged to the swimmer.

“Hopefully he was just offshore and came out without it, praying that it’s all just a misunderstanding and that buoy fell off the boat,” said a member of a family.

A BSO helicopter flew over the water, and some boats converged on the area where the swimmer was last seen.

According to BSO, the dive flag had no distinctive characteristics or specific store or name.

The identity of the young man is unknown.

For now, BSO has given up the search for the missing swimmer.

