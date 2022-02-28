ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL

Swimmer missing in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

By Nicole Linsalata
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrOya_0eRck8ZX00

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer has gone missing in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

He was last seen in the vicinity of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier at Commercial Boulevard and the beach, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and beach goers, a family saw a man, who appeared to be by himself, ready to go snorkeling, go in the water with a small flotation device with a dive flag attached to it. He hasn’t been seen since.

Police investigators found the small buoy that belonged to the swimmer.

“Hopefully he was just offshore and came out without it, praying that it’s all just a misunderstanding and that buoy fell off the boat,” said a member of a family.

A BSO helicopter flew over the water, and some boats converged on the area where the swimmer was last seen.

According to BSO, the dive flag had no distinctive characteristics or specific store or name.

The identity of the young man is unknown.

For now, BSO has given up the search for the missing swimmer.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Russian attack rekindles nuclear anxieties

Russia's seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility in Ukraine — the largest nuclear power plant in Europe — sparked new fears Friday about targeting nuclear infrastructure following past environmental catastrophes at such locations. The former Soviet republic has 15 nuclear reactors, and the military conflict is the first...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia cracks down on dissenting media, blocks Facebook

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lauderdale-by-the-sea, FL
NBC News

'A rush to failure': How the Russian military started off so badly in Ukraine

The first week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine does not appear to have gone to plan. Russia's attempts at a fast-paced assault haven't brought its forces inside Kyiv, the capital and the seat of the Western-leaning government the Kremlin appears intent on removing. Instead, the strategy has stretched supply lines and morale to a breaking point, while Russian tanks and military equipment have, at times, gotten stuck in mud or run out of gas.
MILITARY
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The staff members, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an...
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Wsvn
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

CNN

911K+
Followers
136K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy