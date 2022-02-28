ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Lightfoot’s closest City Council allies won’t back reelection bid: ‘I am sick and tired of being thrown under the bus’

By Fran Spielman
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) was once one of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s most loyal City Council supporters. A former school counselor and area vice president for the Chicago Teachers Union who is the daughter of legendary and longtime Steelworkers Union President Edward Sadlowski, Sadlowski Garza was Lightfoot’s hand-picked chairman of the...

