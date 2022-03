WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We have reached the end of the line for Indiana's basketball team this season, with the last regular-season game of the year on Saturday at Purdue. It's Game No. 30, and it tips off at 2 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Purdue is 24-6 on the season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten, sitting in third place behind Wisconsin and Illinois. Here's all the pregame information on how to watch the game, with TV info, lineups and bios, and newsy nuggets. CLICK HERE.

