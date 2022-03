It beat the rival. It topped the nemesis that had its number. Now it just has to bring down the giant, again. If so, it might make the NCAA Tournament. The Alabama women's basketball team squares off against No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament with everything on the line Friday night. The Crimson Tide has won five of its last six games, including the last three straight, and is in the quarterfinals despite being seeded 11th. The Lady Vols are the No. 3 seed, and earned a double-bye.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO