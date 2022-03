When you think combine, you think testing athleticism. The thing to track over the coming days will be players at focal positions who will not be testing and waiting for their university's Pro Day. With injuries to many of these key names, the testing will not be as complete after this week as we would hope. Nonetheless, the medical information gathered at the combine is quite pivotal for preparations needed for the Draft in late April, as well as interviewing players, getting official measurements for all of them, and seeing how they generally operate up close.

